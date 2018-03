Apple Bauble

Apple and Whiskey ? It's a no brainer. The guys and girls down at Monin know how to make a cocktail or two, so stock up on some syrup and get mixing.



Ingredients:

-20ml Monin Apple Pie syrup

-30ml bourbon

-150ml cranberry juice



Method:

Combine all ingredients in a tumbler full of ice. Stir and garnish with a slice of orange.