Manhatten

If you're looking for a sophistiaced but simple drink, you can't go wrong with a Manhattan.



This little treat from The Gallery Bar has got just the right amount of pep in all the right places.



Ingredients:

-30ml -30ml Martini Rosso -50ml Bourbon Whiskey (Makers Marks) -Angostura Bitter Orange peel Method: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice cubes. Stir well. Then strain over a chilled Martini glass.