Whiskey cocktails: The best Whiskey tipples
Johnnie Walker Black label
Kick starting the evening in true Robert Burns style is this seriously smoky hot toddy from Johnnie Walker Double black.
-1/2 cup apple cider
-1 teaspoon honey
-1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick
-1 (1-by-2-inch) lemon peel
-2 tablespoons Johnnie Walker Double Black
-1 1/2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Method:
Heat the apple cider, honey, cinnamon stick and lemon peel in a small saucepan over a medium heat for about 3 minutes, until the honey has melted and the cinnamon is fragrant.
Turn off the heat and add the Johnnie Walker Double Black.
Then add the lemon juice and stir to combine.
Transfer to a heatproof glass or a mug and garnish with the cinnamon stick and the lemon peel - Happy Burns to everyone!
Maria Bell
24/01/2014
