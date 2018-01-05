Johnnie Walker Black label

Kick starting the evening in true Robert Burns style is this seriously smoky hot toddy from Johnnie Walker Double black.



Whisky, cider and cinnamon might sound a bit on the strong side but after having a glass you won't notice - or care!



Ingredients:



-1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick

-2 tablespoons Johnnie Walker Double Black

Heat the apple cider, honey, cinnamon stick and lemon peel in a small saucepan over a medium heat for about 3 minutes, until the honey has melted and the cinnamon is fragrant.

Turn off the heat and add the Johnnie Walker Double Black.



Then add the lemon juice and stir to combine.



Transfer to a heatproof glass or a mug and garnish with the cinnamon stick and the lemon peel - Happy Burns to everyone!