23/04 - Shirley spends the night with Derek

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 23rd April

Shirley's still unofficially "investigating" Heather's murder and thinks she'll get more information if she offers a reward. The plan hits a road-block when she discovers that Phil's safe is empty.



Phil sees red when he discovers Shirley's plans, which involve more flyers and even a feature in the Walford Gazette, and he reports her to DS Crisp.



Crisp warns Shirley to back off because her interfering is jeopardizing the official investigation. Things go from bad to worse when Phil gives her the brush off and says he doesn't love her. Heartbroken Shirely drowns her sorrows at The Vic.



Several drinks later and Derek finds Shirley lying druken in the street. He helps her up and invites her back to his place for a "nightcap"...



Meanwhile, Ricky's in the doghouse when Bianca finds out he's has blown his cash and won't be able to contribute to the rent anymore. Their financial woes continues as Mr Papadopoulos won't be filling Heather's old position at the Laundrette - the job she was counting on.



Janine piles on the pressure by ordering Bianca to pay her rent by Friday. As if that wasn't bad enough Bianca returns home to find water is dripping through the living room ceiling - Morgan and Tiffany had run a bath for Bianca and forgotten about it!

Over at Max and Tanya's things are much the same but Cora is wondering how long the couple's relationship will last, especially when she catches Roxy flirting with Max.



Elsewhere, Cora wonders how much longer Max and Tanya's relationship can survive and is further concerned when she sees Roxy flirting with Max. Janine offers to stump up the cash for Andrew and Shirley planned. Alfie and Roxy mark St George's Day by putting on a Punch and Judy show at The Vic. Tanya panics when Max reveals that he's booked an appointment with the nurse to discuss their relationship moving forward.