24/04 - Derek sets Shirley up and meets Phil's fist!

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 24th April

Shirley wakes up hanging from her night with Derek. But did they do the deed or not? Derek wastes no time in winding her up about it but eventually admits nothing happened.



He offers a relieved Shirley some advice: she must stay in Ben and Jay's lives as the boys need her.



Unfortunately for Shirley, at the same time Ben tells Jay they ought to give Shirley a wide berth. When she later tries to speak to the lads they make up excuses leaving her depressed.



Things get worse for Shirely when Derek gives Phil a pair of lacey underwear and brags about their night together. Phil sees red and sends Derek sprawling across the floor of The Vic with his famous right hook. He then turns his rage on Shirley but she's having none of it - she's a single girl and she can spend the night with whoever she likes!



Phil calms down and realises he can't cope without Shirley but when he tries to win her back she says it's too late.



Tanya finally find the courage to show Max how she's feeling - she's frightened she'll never be the same woman again but desperately wants things to go back to the way they were between them.



Max is so moved he plans a romantic surprise for Tanya. He leads her into the square's gardens which are twinkling with fairylights and the couple share a dance to the sounds of Sinatra. Are they finally on the road to recovery?



Over at Bianca's Janine spots the damp ceiling and gives the Butcher's until Friday to get it sorted. Fatboy gets a new job but his boss is the very man he insulted at McClunky's that morning, Mr Papadopoulos's nephew Nico.