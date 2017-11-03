26/04 - Bianca and Carol have a bust up

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April

Things are spiralling out of control in the Butler household. As Bianca desperately tries to get a handle on the situation she's confronted with another problem. Tyler and Whitney have eaten all the food she bought for the week.



Carol wades in and tells Biance to ask Derek, Jack or Max for help with the bills but Bianca's too proud to ask for financial help.



As if her week wasn't bad enough she's caught out using a dodgy electricty key and though the meter reader lets her off as it's a first offense she still has to find £50 to pay for all the electricty she used illeaglly.



Carol hits the roof when she discovers Bianca's resorted to illegal means of surviving and the pair have a blazing row. All the year's of pent up frustration come flooding out until finally Carol promises she's packing her bags.



Derek's not having a much better week, having been thumped by Phil he's then rejected by his estranged son Joey. Derel tried to send him a birthday card but Joey returns it.



Derek gets a glimpse of what he's missing out on when he experiences family life at Bianca's house. He helps her fix the ceiling but it's not long before she's laying into him about the dodgy elecricty key.



Still Derek misses being part of a family and tries another tack with Joey. He sends Alfie round to deliver Joey's grandfather's watch to him but Alfie returns with the watch explaining that Joey wants nothing to do with Derek.



Back at the Butcher's Tyler questions whether Whitney trusts him when her insecurities come out. Ben tries to cheer up Phil by driving the old banger around the Square - but Phil warns him to stop showing off. He prefers Ben to keep a low profile.