28/10 - Ben and Lola have sex!

EastEnders Episode Guide- Friday 28th October



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 28th October

When Lola sees Ben’s reaction to her off-hand comment about the attention that he has been giving Christian she has all the information she needs. Spending more and more time together they both start to realise that Lola knows the truth about Ben’s sexuality...



But when she finds out that she has never slept with a girl before she asks him how can he be sure?



One thing leads to another and they end up having sex, but afterwards Ben states that he is definitely gay and that they are better off just being friends!!



Meanwhile, after clearing out his diary to spend the day with Syed, he gets pushed to the side again as Zainab tells Syed that he should be with his daughter and Christian agrees even though he's upset.



Later Yusef tries to sink his teeth into Christian by pushing that Amira might be lying about Syed being the father. After yet another rejection from Syed Christian is desperate to find out whether his relationship is being put under strain for nothing. Taking a cardigan with Yasmin’s hair on it and one of Syed hairs to Yusef and asks the shifty doctor to do a DNA test...



Elsewhere Janine is once again feeling alone on the street after getting no cards for her birthday. But things might not be as they seem - when Heather goes to do the cleaning she finds Michael there preparing a romantic surprise for Janine!



Also, Jodie and Poppy makes a spontaneous decision to move in with Tyler and Anthony, while as Rose doubts herself reverend Stevens assures her that she wasn’t to blame for the patient’s death.







