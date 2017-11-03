8/11 - Ben makes a serious accusation against Christian

In this article



EastEnders Episode Guide- Tuesday 8th November



EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 8th November

SPOILER ALERT



There’s trouble in the Square as serious accusations fly!



As Amira piles on the pressure to Yusef it looks like the evil Dr. has met his match at the same time as Christian is trying to clear the air with Ben, leaving Ben fuming.



Later, Roxy has some advice for Christian saying that he shouldn’t be too hard on Amira as children need both of their parents and to get in the way of that is trouble. Taking what she said on board he does up the spare room into a nursery for Yasmin, but what he doesn’t count on is jealous Ben...



Still seething from his rejection the troubled teen goes to Yusef and lies that Christian touched him! Yusef takes Ben to Phil, and we’re dreading what happens next...



Meanwhile Mandy is still annoyed with Ian after finding out that he ring isn’t so bling. When she hers that Bobby is ill she brings him home from school but lets him play alone on the steert. When Ian returns with presents to satisfy his fiancé’s expensive tastes he find that Ben is no-longer on the street, in fact he’s nowhere to be seen!



But don’t panic, Jane return to the Street and has little Bobby in hand. Phew.



Also, Phil and Jay get their revenge and wreck Roxy’s old flat; Tyler gives Anthony he blessing after he kisses Jodie; Michael starts to see the real Janine as she mocks Roxy over losing Amy, Jodie tells Anthony she feels to guilty to be around him after their kiss; and Janine breaks her tooth on a bullet in Mo’s turkey.





There’s trouble in the Square as serious accusations fly!As Amira piles on the pressure to Yusef it looks like the evil Dr. has met his match at the same time as Christian is trying to clear the air with Ben, leaving Ben fuming.Later, Roxy has some advice for Christian saying that he shouldn’t be too hard on Amira as children need both of their parents and to get in the way of that is trouble. Taking what she said on board he does up the spare room into a nursery for Yasmin, but what he doesn’t count on is jealous Ben...Still seething from his rejection the troubled teen goes to Yusef and lies that Christian touched him! Yusef takes Ben to Phil, and we’re dreading what happens next...Meanwhile Mandy is still annoyed with Ian after finding out that he ring isn’t so bling. When she hers that Bobby is ill she brings him home from school but lets him play alone on the steert. When Ian returns with presents to satisfy his fiancé’s expensive tastes he find that Ben is no-longer on the street, in fact he’s nowhere to be seen!But don’t panic, Jane return to the Street and has little Bobby in hand. Phew.Also, Phil and Jay get their revenge and wreck Roxy’s old flat; Tyler gives Anthony he blessing after he kisses Jodie; Michael starts to see the real Janine as she mocks Roxy over losing Amy, Jodie tells Anthony she feels to guilty to be around him after their kiss; and Janine breaks her tooth on a bullet in Mo’s turkey.