27/04 - Bianca's in big trouble

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 27th April

EastEnders Episode Guide

Bianca's downward spiral comes to a head as her money problems get the better of her.



Janine offer to take Pat's wedding ring as a down payment on the rent but Bianca's not budging - even though she only has until the end of the day to pay up. She then gets a visit from a debt collector but she slams the door in his face.



Carol is still planning to move out and stubborn Bianca tells her to leave her keys behind.



In her beligerant mood, Bianca accosts Tyler in the street and warns him not mess Whitney around. She then has a run in with Derek with tries to talk some sense into her. He tells her that Carol still loves her very much and doesn't really want to go but Bianca won't listen.



Realising she's been backed into a corner she goes to Janine and offers her the ring but the meeting gets out of hand and Janine throws her out.



When she shows up to work she finds she's pushed her luck too far with Ian too. Bianca gets the sack as Ian's sick and tired of her lateness and constant bad moods.



With no money coming in and the debts mounting up a desperate Bianca has a moment of madness. She spots an unattended money belt at the market and snatches it but another stall holder sees her. Bianca makes a run of it but ends up slamming into Mr Lister and the money goes everywhere. Frantic to get away, Bianca lashes out with her foot catching Lister smack in the face.



Lister calls the police while Biance throws herself into her mother's arms and finally confesses how bad things are. Now she's broken her probation she'll be in big trouble. Will she be sent back to jail?