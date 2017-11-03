30/01 - The Moon boys come to blows with Derek

In this article





EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 30th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 30th January

Derek is on the case with the money the Moon Boys owe and he isn't playing games.



Thankfully the boys manage to bluff that they can't get the money because of the bank but Anthony privately admits that they don't have the full £4,000 cash. The brothers attempts to sort the situation only gets them further away from the money.



Realising that they may not have the £4,000 by tomorrow, Anthony makes a bad move to try and dictate to Derek suggesting a weekly repayment plan. However, Derek insists that he expects £4,000 by 9am tomorrow or there'll be trouble.



Now even further away and without the rent from Patrick - will they feel the wrath from Derek?



Meanwhile, the situation between Whitney and Tyler gets even messier. Lucy is intent on winding up Whitney and Tyler before stepping it up a notch by dancing raunchily with Fat Boy.



Unsurprisingly Whitney is done, and launches herself at unsuspecting Lucy.



Soon afterwards, Whitney and Tyler have a brief heart-to-heart in the bathroom, but then accidentally lock themselves in. When Fat Boy finds the pair together, he assumes that Whitney has cheated on him and ends their relationship.



Elsewhere, Andrew hidden talents come to light, while Patrick's money troubles get him down.



