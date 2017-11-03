31/01 - Derek tells the Moons boys they're dead men

In this article



EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st January



SPOILER ALERT



The time is up for the Moon boys and Derek is not one to keep waiting...



At the antiques emporium Derek demands the cash, but when the Moon boys admit that they don't have it, he offers an alternative with a dangerous job that needs to be done. The brothers have a difficult decision to make - do the job or he'll break their legs...



The boys agree and Patrick volunteers to do the driving as he hasn't been able to help but Anthony makes Tyler promise not to get Michael involved. But Tyler isn't listening and rushes to tell Michael.



Later, as the brother arrive for the job, the Police are there waiting following a tip-off from Michael. Furious, Derek vows that Tyler and Anthony are dead men!



Elsewhere, Dot tries to convince Fat Boy to make up with Whitney after assuming that she has cheated. Dot manages to get through to him and the pair agree to meet to sort things out.



Also on the Square, Andrew's mastered the dance and has moved on to the romance with a shock proposal to Heather; while Whitney notices Amy misbehaving at playgroup.







