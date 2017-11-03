02/02 - Michael abandons his brothers

In this article



EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd February



EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 2nd February

SPOILER ALERT



After the tip-off, Patrick and Derek had a lucky escape from the police. However Derek is not about to let this drop and makes sure the Moon brothers know what they've done.



Patrick tries to step in for the boys and tries to claim that it was him that called the Police, but Derek doesn't like to be lied to. Eventually Derek leaves, but not before demanding payment of £8,000!



Back at the boxing gym Michael wants to escape the heat and scarper. It isn't long before Tyler and Anthony realise that it was their own flesh and blood that shopped them and are disgusted.



Trying calm the situation, Janine offers to pay the money but Michael refuses to let her on principal. But once he sees how desperate the boys are will he change his mind?



Meanwhile Shirley calls a family meeting to make a plan to get Ben back on side. But with all their efforts, Ben isn't being moved.



Elsewhere Heather announces her good news; Whitney gives Roxy and Jack a piece of her mind but could it cost her, her job?



