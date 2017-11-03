03/02 Ben intends to see Phil rot

In this article





EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February



EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 3rd February

SPOILER ALERT



Although Phil is far away, he isn't quite forgotten.



Shirley heads to the Beale household to try once more to get Ben on side. But Ben won't be taken in and knows that she just wants him to change his statement. Later, Ben goes to Derek for advice on how to handle Phil and leaves knowing a few tricks of the trade...



Ben tells Shirley that he wants to change his statement and is finally ready to see Phil. Yet, at the prison, Phil's attempts at reconciliation fall on deaf ears. Ben shocks his Dad by saying that he wants to see him rot in prison- adding that he'll dance on his grave when he dies.



Has Phil finally met his unlikely match?



Meanwhile, Whitney is sent home from work after Sophie explains she shouldn't have got involved with Roxy and Jack situation. Confessing to Bianca that she might have blown it at the playgroup, Bianca immediately sorts the situation, and Jack steps into resolve everything.



Elsewhere Mandy's attempt to turn up the heat with Ian comes to an abrupt end as Lucy barges in on the moment. Who will win in the battle of the blondes?







Although Phil is far away, he isn't quite forgotten.Shirley heads to the Beale household to try once more to get Ben on side. But Ben won't be taken in and knows that she just wants him to change his statement. Later, Ben goes to Derek for advice on how to handle Phil and leaves knowing a few tricks of the trade...Ben tells Shirley that he wants to change his statement and is finally ready to see Phil. Yet, at the prison, Phil's attempts at reconciliation fall on deaf ears. Ben shocks his Dad by saying that he wants to see him rot in prison- adding that he'll dance on his grave when he dies.Has Phil finally met his unlikely match?Meanwhile, Whitney is sent home from work after Sophie explains she shouldn't have got involved with Roxy and Jack situation. Confessing to Bianca that she might have blown it at the playgroup, Bianca immediately sorts the situation, and Jack steps into resolve everything.Elsewhere Mandy's attempt to turn up the heat with Ian comes to an abrupt end as Lucy barges in on the moment. Who will win in the battle of the blondes?