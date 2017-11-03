>
EastEnders

09/01 - Carol and David admit their feelings

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 9th January
Monday 9th January

Monday 9th January
Organising Pat's funeral comes with a price tag. As the undertaker comes to discuss the arrangements, she kindly gives the family a discount but David and Carol are blown away by the fact that it will still cost a whopping £15,000.

Carol decides that they need some help with the funeral costs, but when she goes to the Branning brothers, David puts his foot down. Instead David approaches Janine for help and he's thrilled to return with a big cheque.

Later on, the pair cosy up together and confess that their love for each other is still as strong as ever - aww.

Meanwhile Morgan takes Bianca by surprise when he starts asking questions about his skin colour and in her panic blurts out that Barrack Obama is his father! Whitney isn't comfortable with the lie but when she notices how broke Bianca is, she decides that she will contact Ray, Morgan's real dad.

Elsewhere, Denise and Zainab start to work together again at the Minute Mart; Tiffany is convinced that Pat is haunting the Butcher house; and Derek has a little reminder for David!

03/01/2012
