EastEnders

10/01 - David and Michael plot to destroy Derek

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January
EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January

EastEnders Episode Guide

 

Tuesday 10th January
After spedning the night together, David suggests to Carol that they tell Bianca that they're an item now. Next on his list is to make up with Derek, but when he pays a visit to the old scoundrel Derek is having none of it.

Later on, Michael approaches David and cautiously suggests that they could team up to teach Derek a lesson once and for all. However it looks as if David might need a little persuading.

As the day continues, Carol starts to have second thoughts over David when Derek drops by. Finding Carol in tears after Derek's words of warning, David manages to win her back round. But when Derek tries to call the shots once again, David decides that it's time to fight back and agrees to team up with Michael!

Meanwhile Whitney takes Morgan to meet his biological father Ray at a cafe. Ray is anxious to see his secret son and tells Whitney the truth about his past with Bianca. When Whitney finally brings Morgan inside, Ray is overwhelmed.

Elsewhere, Lauren drowns her sorrows in the Vic, Jane encourages Tanya to bond with Cora and Fatboy warns Tyler off Whitney.



