10/04 - Ben nearly tells all

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th April

It's the day of Ben's psychiatrist meeting arranged by the police after his recent run it with framing his father for murder and things are getting tense. After Shirley asks if Jay and Ben will do a reading at Heather's funeral the pressure is too much and Ben asks Phil whether he should just confess...



Later, at the psychiatrist office Phil advises Ben to blame everything on him admitting that he couldn't stand to lose him. But as the interview gets underway Ben is close to cracking as he tells the psychiatrist that he was born evil.



He's one creepy character that's for sure but he's got bigger problems back at home. Shirley reveals that the picture frame she gave to Heather on her hen night is missing and has already put two and two together and phoned the Police believing it's the murder weapon.



Meanwhile, after checking the vbooks at The Vic, Roxy suggests to Alfie that he fires Jean but doesn't anticipate Jean overhearing and running out. But lucky for Jean Michael appears and manages to talk her round.



Later, Michael tells Janine that spending time with Jean has opened his eyes - he's marrying her because he loves her, and is now happy to sign the pre-nup - what is his game?

Elsewhere, Roxy crawls back to ray after she shouts at him; Derek tries to help Bianca save cash by tampering with the electricity key; while Lola finds out she's having a baby girl!