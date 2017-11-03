10/12 - Alfie's suspicions go into overdrive

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 10th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 10th December

SPOILER ALERT



Alfie is suspicious that Kat is still having an affair as he wonders how she could afford to get her mother's ring back. He asks Jean if Kat has borrowed money from her and he visits the pawn shop to ask some questions, but the owner refuses to give out personal information.



At The Vic Alfie puts the ring back where he found it, but casually asks Kat what happened to the receipt from the pawn shop. To his dismay, Kat lies that she threw the receipt away as she doesn't need the ring back.



The foster worker is returning to talk to Phil, but Lola isn't happy as she feels that he's making too many decisions without consulting her. Her frustrations intensify when Shirley warns her that Phil could push her out of Lexi's life if she doesn't stand up to him.



Lola turns up late for the meeting with the foster worker and afterwards Phil tells her off. But Lola stands up to himl by reminding him that Lexi is her daughter and things will be on her terms, not his.



A bored Zainab cheers up when Masood informs her that one of their friends' daughters will be staying with them while she meets her suitor. Zainab is thrilled as she thinks her status has risen considerably.



Also today, Ian shares some banter with Denise as he claims that the size of her fruit and veg at the Minute Mart breaks EU rules.



Alfie hands Bianca some choirboy outfits to help the kids raise some cash for Christmas.



Lauren is intrigued when Lucy mentions that Joey rejected her because he loves someone else.



Cora calls in reinforcements as she struggles to hold things together at the launderette.









