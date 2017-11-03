10/01 - Max's plan to fix things goes terribly wrong

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 10th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 10th January

Exasperated with Tanya, Max decides to sort out everything once and for all. He arranges a big family dinner to talk things through. The mood is strained when the meal gets under way, but the focus is soon taken off Max when Abi turns up with her new friend Dexter.



A jealous Jay is next to arrive and when he sees Dexter, he loses his temper and flies at him. Jay is thrown out of the house, but the drama doesn't end there as Ava pays a visit. Tanya tries to introduce her to everyone, but Ava gets annoyed and tells her that she's only there to get her son - Dexter!



Bianca turns up for her new cleaning job at The Vic, but it's a no-show from Kat. Alfie lies to Roxy that he's got a supplier to see, but he really goes to see Kat. Kat explains that it was too hard to go into the pub, but Alfie manages to convince her to start again next week. When Roxy finds out that Alfie has lied to her about seeing Kat, she isn't best pleased and confronts him about it.



Later, tensions escalate between Roxy and Kat when Kat turns up at The Vic and goes too far by trying to get Alfie to read Tommy a bedtime story. Roxy is pleased when Alfie stands up to Kat.



Elsewhere, Ian offers Denise his spare room to stay in when Kim throws her out of the B&B, while Phil decides to speak to Michael following yesterday's conversation - but Phil's plan doesn't involve laundering dodgy notes...

