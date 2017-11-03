10/07 - Jay makes a murderous discovery

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th July

EastEnders Episode Guide

Tuesday 10th July

SPOILER ALERT

Jay, Ben and Shirley have loads of fun racing the stock car, which they then sell for a big profit.

Later, Jay's horrified when he sees the photo frame that killed Heather lying under the bed. Poor Jay's world crumbles around him as he realises that Ben has been lying to them yet again…

Meanwhile, AJ fully accepts Syed's sexuality and his charm helps him secure a £200 loand from Syed and Christian.

He later enjoys a rockin' boys' night in with Masood - but Zainab arrives home early!

Elsewhere, Kat is sent a phone by her mystery lover, which she later uses to call him. She just can't resist her mystery man...