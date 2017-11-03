10/05 - Derek is disturbed by his daughter

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 10th May

We all know that Derek doesn't like not getting his way and with Carol being increasingly difficult the bad boy's temper starts to boil over.



Back at home, Derek still isn't happy about Carol's plans to leave with the kids - so he comes up with a last-ditch attempt to prevent the move by manipulating Morgan and Ray.



He convinces Morgan that he'd have a great time with his dad if he stayed in Walford, before paying a visit to Ray and expressing surprise that he isn't fighting for his child. Wound up by Derek's words, Ray heads over to tell Carol that he wants Morgan to stay - will Derek get his way?

Later, after bidding farewell to his departing family, Derek notices that he's got an admirer in the form of a young girl. As she runs away, Derek gives chase and angrily demands to know who she is. But he's not prepared for the answer as she tells him that she's his daughter!

Meanwhile, Phil gets a phone call to say that Ben won't face any further action over his recent attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Elsewhere, Ben gets let off the hook by the Police; Abi arranges a family meal at the Argee Bhajee to celebrate Max's birthday; Tanya fails to get through to Lauren: while the bickering between Tamwar and Afia intensifies.