10/09 - Janine realises that Michael is lying

Eastenders Episode Guide - Monday 10th September 2012

SPOILER ALERT



Michael asks Janine if they could start afresh, but Janine is furious when she catches him out in yet another lie. When an oblivious Michael returns home, Janine has morphed into a Stepford wife. What does she have planned for her untrustworthy husband?



The guilt of her affair is becoming too much and so Kat throws away the key to the secret bedsit, but it's found by Jean who returns it to the bar - and it's not long before it disappears again.



Alfie discovers that Kat has some new lingerie and he arranges a romantic night in - but its cancelled when Tommy refuses to settle. So Kat arranges another meeting with her admirer…



Derek boasts to his brothers about winning the antiques emporium in his recent poker game. But Alice isn't unhappy about Derek's involvement in Anthony's departure.



Keen to prove to Alice that he does have a heart, Derek goes about making things up to Ian, but will Alice be impressed?

