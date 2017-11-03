11/12 - Alfie receives another shock

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 11th December

SPOILER ALERT



Paranoid that Kat is still having her affair, Alfie tries as hard as he can to focus on the Christmas market. His fears grow when he sees Kat on the phone and then she disappears. He asks her for an explanation when she reappears, but isn't he convinced by what she tells him.



Alfie confides in Michael about his concerns, but he's shocked to realise that his cousin already knows about the affair. However he doesn't get the chance to quiz Michael further as Fatboy drags him outside, where Kat has arranged for everyone to be present to watch Alfie turn the Christmas lights on.



Jack arrives home to find Sharon desperately searching the flat for her pills, confessing that she just wants one to calm her nerves ahead of Lola's court case. Jack lies that he got rid of them, so Sharon declares that she isn't prepared to be in another controlling relationship. As Jack hands the tablets over, he says that he isn't trying to control Sharon but simply cares about her.



Later Derek pays a visit to Jack's place and he finds Sharon's pills on the table along with a written apology. Jack is forced to reveal Sharon's secret to Derek. Jack warns him to keep this to himself as Derek points out that Sharon's problem could jeopardise Lexi's case if anybody found out…



Lauren is feeling more hopeful about Joey after Lucy told her that he is in love with someone else. But Joey continues to snub Lauren, refusing to join her at the Christmas lights switch-on and reminding her that they should stay away from each other.



Max tells Derek that he is worried about Tanya's cancer scan tomorrow and adds that "the other lot" aren't making things easy for him at the moment...



Ian continues his rivalry with Denise but also sees her vulnerable side when she confesses that she feels lonely at Christmas.









