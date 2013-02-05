11/02 - Bianca could face prison again | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 11th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 11th February

Bianca's probation officer is due to pay a visit today and it's also her first trading day on the market with Kat. Although it's chaotic at the Butcher house things go really well with the probation officer, who is very pleased with how she is doing.But Bianca's good luck doesn't last for long as Liam is brought home by the police. The officers explain that Liam has been truanting from school and they warn Bianca that she could be fined or sent to prison if he continues to avoid school…Following Zainab's departure Tamwar and Masood fight about Tamwar's future. Masood wants him to follow his dreams and go to university, but his son doesn't want £40,000 of debt. Will the two men reach a compromise...?Roxy isn't happy when she finds out that Alfie gave Kat a loan to get the market stall started, but Alfie insists that it was the right thing to do. Kat feels lonely and calls Alfie on the pretence of Tommy having a temperature, while Roxy is annoyed when Kirsty comes into The Vic wanting her old job back.Lola feels down after making a mistake at work but Poppy buoys her up by promising to speak to Tanya about giving her an apprenticeship.