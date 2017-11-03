11/01 - Ayesha's shock crush is revealed

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 11th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 11th January

Zainab finds a letter that Ayesha has written about a mystery man and can't resist reading it. However, Zainab is shocked by its contents and tells Masood that it's obscene. It's clear that Ayesha's got a crush, but as there's no mention of Rashid in the letter, Zainab thinks it's about either Fatboy or Tamwar.She orders Masood to investigate further, but he eliminates both Fatboy and Tamwar from the suspect list. When Masood sees Ayesha talking to AJ, he tells a horrified Zainab that the crush must be on AJ.Later during a family meal, Masood is pleased when Zainab appears to be showing him some affection by playing footsie with him under the table. However, Masood's delight turns to fear when he realises that it's not Zainab's foot, but Ayesha's...Meanwhile, Denise visits the B&B as she is determined to make things up with Kim. Kim milks the situation by extracting a full apology from her sister and the pair make up and hug. But later Ray turns up and announces to Kim that their relationship is over, much to her dismay. Kim thinks this is all Denise's fault and chucks her out again.Elsewhere, Abi is in trouble with her family over the trouble caused when she invited Dexter to dinner. However Abi fiercely defends herself and shei also has words with Jay, rebuking him for thinking that she cheated on him.Also today, Liam trains up Shirley as the new girl at McKlunkeys.