11/05 - Derek tries to make it up to his daughter

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 11th May

After Alice's shocking revelation yesterday Derek is determined to have a relationship with her.

Luckily she left behind her phone and he manages to track her down. Initially she says that she wants nothing to do with him but his persistence pays off as she agrees to have lunch with him.

As the pair spend time together, Derek tries to apologise for walking out on his family, but is surprised when Alice reveals that her mum has never spoken badly of him - instead she's encouraged Alice to make her own mind up. But she admits that she doesn't think highly of him at the moment and so he invited her to meet the rest of the Branning family at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Phil is feeling anxious following Marsden's threats and wants to escape the heat by taking the boys to visit Grant. But when the boys refuses Phil is sent over the edge and shouts at Roxy that Ben isn't as good as Roxy thinks. Is Phil about to reveal all to Roxy?

Elsewhere, Max agrees to take Jay for a driving lesson; Christian is annoyed when Syed cancels their night out to babysit Yasmin; Tyler moves in with Whitney and Derek.