11/10 – Jack discovers Sharon's dark secret

EastEnders Episode Guide – Thursday 11th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 11th October

SPOILER ALERT



Sharon is distraught as Dennis continues to question her about what Derek said yesterday. Struggling to cope, she breaks into the filing cabinet at R&R to get her pills, but instead of taking them she throws them against the wall.



Later Jack is concerned when he sees the pills all over the office at the club and demands answers from Sharon. She confesses her previous addiction but tells him she hasn’t taken them for years – does he believe her?



Derek's vendetta against Tanya continues when he discovers that she was the one who encouraged Alice to leave Abi's party to see Ray.



When Alice learns what Derek said in front of Dennis, she forces Derek to apologise to everyone, telling them that it was the expensive phone he bought her that attracted the mugger, not Tanya's makeover. Will peace now be restored?



Syed calls Danny for another meeting, while Christian is surprised to stumble across the wedding invitations, which Syed was supposed to send out a week ago. He enlists Zainab's help in sending them out, but the pair clash over the list of guests.



Lola is finally allowed to spend some time with Lexi when Trish brings her over.

