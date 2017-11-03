11/09 - Kat's affair is nearly exposed

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th September 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 11th September

SPOILER ALERT



Kat wakes up alone at the bedsit, having accidently slept in after spending the night with her mystery lover.



Back at The Vic, Alfie worries where his wife is, but when Kat finally arrives back she uses a drunken night out with Kim as her excuse.



Later Kat is startled to receive a bunch of flowers with a note that reads: "I know you love me too." At the bar, Michael, Jack, Derek and Max all watch Kat with big smiles. Which of them sent the flowers?



Janine is still concerned over Michael's behaviour, especially as he was absent for most of the night. She installs spying software on the computers and orders Billy to watch him.



When Janine catches Michael emerging from Number 89B with Lucy, she confronts the pair, but is humiliated when she learns that Michael just wants to buy Lucy's flat.



Ray is stopped by a police officer who has some questions to ask about a recent mugging. After being asked to take off his jacket, Ray is furious and accuses the officer of profiling.



Ian is exasperated when Derek returns to his old tricks and swipes fruit from the market stall.



Alice tells her dad that she's planning to move in with Fatboy.

