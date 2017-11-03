12/01 - David asks Carol to run away with him

In this article





EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th January



EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 12th January

SPOILER ALERT



David is still sleeping with Carol on the sly, and slips her a note to meet in the laundrette later. But he's brought down to earth when Derek reminds him that his time is nearly up...



Springing into action, Michael and David make Roxy act as look-out as they plant dodgy goods at Derek's! Unfortunately not everything goes to plan as Derek comes back home and finds Michael in an incriminating position.



Panicking, he tells Derek that David is the one behind everything. When David hears of what happened he knows that he's doomed. Telling Carol that he'll have to leave Walford, he makes a shocking proposal - he wants her to come too!



Meanwhile Ian is keeping Lucy and Peter in the dark about Pat's funeral and pretends to Mandy that they can't make it. But Mandy isn't stupid and goes to find Ricky to tell him she's going to the funeral.



But when the pair start to catch up Mandy reveals a dreadful secret. All those years ago Ricky got her pregnant and they had a baby daughter, but sadly she died on the day she was born - how will Ricky react?



But that isn't the only shock today as Lucy rocks up at the Beale household demanding to know why she wasn't told about Pat's funeral, and who on earth Mandy is! Looks like Ian's got some explaining to do.



Elsewhere, Janine realises that Pat's house has to be sold to pay off her debts and so buys it to rent to the Butcher family and Tyler dumps Lauren after realising his feelings for Whitney.



