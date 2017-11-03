12/04 - There's an arrest at Heather's funeral

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April

EastEnders Episode Guide

A funeral on Albert Square is never a quiet affair...



As the residents start to prepare for the service, Ben removes the photo frame that he used to hit Heather from its hiding place, placing it into his rucksack. However, when he sees Shirley, Ben is forced to dump the bag in the Square gardens. But Shirley is too busy threatening to kill Andrew to even notice that the real murderer is right under her nose...



But as the service gets underway there is an unexpected arrival - DS Crisp.



Shirley then gives a tribute to her best friend, before a nervous Ben and Jay give their own readings. However, Ben falters over his speech and comes dangerously close to making a confession in front of everyone, are the Mitchell men in trouble?

Once the funeral is over, Phil has a quick 'word' with Ben warning him that if he opens his mouth it's not just him that's going down. Taking it on board he goes to find the rucksack but panics when he can't find it...



With the day drawing to a close, Shirley goes through Heather's work locker and is stunned to find two train tickets, realising that Andrew was telling the truth about the plans to elope after all.



With all the pieces slotting together DCI makes an arrest and turns to the Mitchell men - will they get the right man?