Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
All articles
Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Eastenders
All articles
Home
>
Soaps
>
Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017
EastEnders
12/04 - There's an arrest at Heather's funeral
In this article
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April - 19/04 - Roxy tells Alfie that she...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 4th April 2013 - 04/04 - Dot's court date has...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 11th April - 11/04 – Sharon and Jack’s wedding...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April - 26/04 - Bianca and Carol have a...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April - 05/04 - Alfie makes a mug out of...
Eastenders Episode Guide - 18th April 2013 - 18/04 - Alice makes a move on Michael...
EastEnders Episode Guide - 25th April - 25/04 - Liam's fears worsen as their house...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February - 16/02 - Whitney breaks Fatboy's...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th May - 16/05 - Sharon assures Lola she's...
Maria Bell
03/04/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
12/04 - There's an arrest at Heather's funeral
▼
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
Andrew and Dot prepare for the funeral
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest…
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!