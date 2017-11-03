Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
All articles
Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Eastenders
All articles
Home
>
Soaps
>
Eastenders Spoilers & Gossip 2017
EastEnders
12/04 - There's an arrest at Heather's funeral
In this article
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April - 19/04 - Roxy tells Alfie that she...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 4th April 2013 - 04/04 - Dot's court date has...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 11th April - 11/04 – Sharon and Jack’s wedding...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April - 05/04 - Alfie makes a mug out of...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 26th April - 26/04 - Bianca and Carol have a...
Eastenders Episode Guide - 18th April 2013 - 18/04 - Alice makes a move on Michael...
EastEnders Episode Guide - 25th April - 25/04 - Liam's fears worsen as their house...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th February - 16/02 - Whitney breaks Fatboy's...
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 16th May - 16/05 - Sharon assures Lola she's...
Maria Bell
03/04/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
12/04 - There's an arrest at Heather's funeral
▼
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
Shirley lashes out at Andrew
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th April
Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!