12/02 - Bianca has a furious showdown with Liam | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 12th February

The market stall business is on the up as Bianca gets her hands on some cheap stock from an old mate. But she's worried after yesterday's visit from the police and things get worse when Liam's school calls to say that he hasn't turned up again.



Bianca goes looking for Liam in McKlunkys and confides in Shirley about her problems with Liam. As she leaves, Liam turns up and Shirley urges him to go home and listen to his mum.



That evening Bianca tries to get through to Liam by making his favourite dinner and taking a calm approach, but the pair end up having a blazing row. Bianca finally loses it - flying at Liam and pinning him up against the wall…



Kim uses her charms to secure Joey's help with fixing a curtain rail at the B&B. Patrick is put out as he insists that he can fix the rail himself, but in trying to prove that he's capable, he suffers a nasty fall from the top of a ladder.



Masood helps Carol out when some cooking goes awry at the café and together they come up with a delicious curry which could be a good money-maker. Masood is filled with fresh optimism for the future and he's overjoyed when Tamwar announces that he got the market job.



Sharon warns Joey to raise his game at work but is impressed when he secures a big joint stag and hen party for tomorrow, Lucy slips out of the café for an appointment, while Abi is pleased to have Jay's support as a drunken Lauren continues to have a bad attitude at home.

