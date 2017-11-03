12/07 - Angry Jay confronts Ben

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July

Jay confronts Ben about the photo frame, demanding to know why he still has it. He storms out and heads to the police station - but will he go through with it?

Meanwhile, Zainab doesn't want AJ to find out that she and Masood are no longer married and can't wait for him to leave Walford.

Later, Denise and AJ go for a drink and there's an instant attraction. When AJ finds out Masood and Zainab are no longer married, he admits he's in Walford because his wife kicked him out.

Elsewhere, Kat spends time with her mystery lover and Jamie returns home.