>
>
EastEnders

12/07 - Angry Jay confronts Ben

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July
EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 12th July

EastEnders Episode Guide

Thursday 12th July
SPOILER ALERT

Jay confronts Ben about the photo frame, demanding to know why he still has it. He storms out and heads to the police station - but will he go through with it?
 
Meanwhile, Zainab doesn't want AJ to find out that she and Masood are no longer married and can't wait for him to leave Walford.
 
Later, Denise and AJ go for a drink and there's an instant attraction. When AJ finds out Masood and Zainab are no longer married, he admits he's in Walford because his wife kicked him out.
 
Elsewhere, Kat spends time with her mystery lover and Jamie returns home.



03/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         