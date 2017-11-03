12/06 - Tanya pops the question to Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 12th June

EastEnders Episode Guide

Tuesday 12th June

SPOILER ALER



Max and Tanya turn up the heat as a slagging match turns into some raw passion.

Later, with the intimacy now well and truly back in her relationship, Tanya realises that she also wants everything else to go back to the way it used to be.



In a shock move, Tanya drops to her knees and proposes to Max - we did NOT see that coming.



But in a heart-wrenching move he declines the offer for now - convincing his partner that they should wait for the right time and make the proposal special.

Meanwhile, Alfie has accepted Roxy's offer of a loan, but he lies to Kat by telling her that Eddie lent them the money.



But Kat has got bigger fish to fry as she confronts Janine over the missing cash and threatens to contact the Police unless the lies stop.



However, it's Jean who soon ends up in trouble as she is questioned on harassment charges. Soon afterwards, another showdown between Kat and Janine leads to the pair angrily throwing drinks over each other.



But it's Kat that is left feeling the sting as Janine reveals that Eddie is broke and so couldn't have lent Alfie the money...where oh where did that come from then eh?

Elsewhere on the Street Lucy has bitten off more than she can chew as she makes Dereck her enemy.