12/03 - Ian discovers Ben's lies

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 12th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Shirley is delighted as Phil finally agrees to let her see him in prison. As the pair come face-to-face again, Shirley is shocked to find that he's physically battered and bruised.



But there's worst to come when Phil explains that his solicitor has managed to reduce his charge to manslaughter and he plans to plead guilty...

Later, a desperate Shirley smashes her way through the Beale house to try and get to Ben. However, Shirley is forced to leave when Ben threatens to call DCI Marsden but not before she implores Ian to see reason!



Soon afterwards, Ben and Ian have a heart-to-heart as they share their delight over the thought of Albert Square being a Phil Mitchell-free zone. However, his smug attitude gets the better of him as Ben then lets slip to a shocked Ian that his police statement was a pack of lies!

Meanwhile it's the day of Tanya's MRI scan but will Tanya find the support she needs in Max?



But as the radiographer calls Tanya in, Max is left guilt-ridden as he receives an incoming call from Roxy. Will he cancel their little rendez-vous?

Elsewhere, Lauren remains isolated from her family; Ian is still having doubts about Mandy while Rose becomes suspicious when she hears Dot making a telephone bank transfer.