12/11 - Cora makes a shocking confession to Patrick

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 12th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 12th November

SPOILER ALERT



Tanya finds her mother sitting alone holding a candle and Cora explains that she's remembering Tanya's sister. She immediately assumes that she means Rainie, but Cora tells her it has nothing to do with Rainie and admits to lying about seeing her a few weeks ago.



Cora's strange behaviour also begins to concern Patrick. Cora tells Patrick she's baking a birthday cake for her first-born daughter Ava, who would be 48 today. Patrick is shellshocked when Cora confesses that she lied about Ava being stillborn - the truth is that she gave her up for adoption…



The Masoods are saying their goodbyes to Yasmin when Christian suddenly turns up and begs Amira not to take the her away. Before she leaves, Amira promises Christian that he can continue to be a part of Yasmin's life. Afterwards, a lonely Christian makes a phone call to Jane…



Alfie joins the Branning brothers for a drink at The Vic, where Max brings up Derek's old flame Jackie Bosch. Back at the Branning house, Max mentions Jackie again and Lauren suggests that they should look her up online.



Joey learns not to underestimate Alice as she teams up with the other girls to embarrass him at The Vic.

Kat tries to focus her attentions on Alfie despite the recent gesture from her mystery man.

