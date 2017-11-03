12/10 – Sharon has a very important decision to make

EastEnders Episode Guide – Friday 12th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 12th October

Sharon knows she can't keep lying to Dennis about his father's death if they stay in the Square, so she packs their bags to leave. Jack unsuccessfully tries to convince her to stay, but she only changes her mind when Dennis gets upset about leaving Walford.



Sharon eventually realises that she can't keep deceiving her son, so she finally tells him the truth about what happened to his dad and resolves to stay in Walford after all.



The B&B is now fully booked so Sharon and Dennis have nowhere to stay. Phil offers them a place, but Sharon turns him down and agrees to stay at Jack’s.



Billy worries about the strain everything is having on Lola and turns to Phil for help. Phil offers to put in a residency order so that Lexi can live with him, but as Phil takes control of the situation Billy feels sidelined.



Syed heads out for a drink with Danny as he is desperate for a return on the investment. The pair have a heart-to-heart and end up kissing passionately. Unbeknown to them, a shocked Masood is watching.



Tamwar considers incorporating some home truths about his family into his stand-up comedy gig.

