13/02 - Heather gets a shock

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 13th February

The whirlwind romance of Heather and Andrew continues when Andrew mysteriously asks her to book a babysitter for tomorrow night...



At the same time, Shirley is feeling depressed after Phil doesn't show up for his prison visit, so she asks Heather to join her on a night out the following evening putting Heather in an awkward position.



Unaware that Andrew has planned a special evening for them she decides to explain how she feels her hands are tied. But Andrew flips and leaved Heather stunned.



Later, when Rose approaches Andrew and urges him to keep his cool, he warns his mother to keep quiet over what happened in the past. What could he be hiding?



Meanwhile, Lucy is staying over at the Branning house and Max's wandering eye as Lucy flashes the flesh doesn't go unnoticed.



But when Tanya doesn't say anything to put Max in his place, Cora soon guesses that she's scared of never feeling like a woman again. Later, Max confides in Jack that he's worried his relationship with Tanya isn't working without the usual passion between them...



Elsewhere, Janine gives Fat Boy a trial as a DJ at the R&R, Derek continues to manipulate a situation with Jack to get one over on the Mitchells, while Tiffany is worried Ray could become Bianca's new boyfriend.





