13/01 - The Square grieves at Pat's funeral

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 13th January

It's the day of pat's funeral and time to say goodbye to one of Walford's greatest icons.



But as Kat nears the church she falters, telling Alfie to go in without her she heads to James' grave and offers Jack some words of comfort when she finds him there too.



Inside the church, Ricky starts to make a speech, but when he is choked by emotion, Janine steps up and makes a moving tribute. Later, Pat's coffin is carried outside to her favourite song 'Sweet Caroline' and family and friends gather to say their final farewells in the graveyard.



Meanwhile Bianca isn't happy when she notices a look between Mandy and Ricky in the graveyard. Ian steps in to stop an argument erupting, and taking Bianca to one side, he leaves her stunned by revealing that Mandy and Ricky had a daughter together. Soon afterwards Bianca gives Ricky the opportunity to explain, but when he doesn't take it she announces that it's over for good.



Elsewhere Tanya and Max are shocked into action when Lauren drunkenly threatens to throw herself out of the window; Jack and Max are forced to intervene when Derek tells them he wants to get rid of an old enemy.





