>
>
EastEnders
13/01 - The Square grieves at Pat's funeral
  
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 13th January
In this article

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 13th January





03/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         