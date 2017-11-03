13/04 - Shirley and Andrew vow to find the killer

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 13th April

The Mitchell's are freaking out about the current arrest but will they be able to slip through the net or is their time up?



Meanwhile Shirley visits Andrew and Dot to apologise for her recent behaviour admitting that she got carried away. Keen to make it right she visits the Police Statin and hands over the train tickets verfiying Andrew's story to the Police.

But as Andrew and Shirley vow to become the next Cagney and Lacey not resting until they find Heather's murderer, could it all be over for the Mitchell boys?



Meanwhile Michael starts to manipulate Jean as he reminds her that the person arrested by the police had lots of money on them, and teases her that she could be the murderer's next victim after her scratch card win. Once he's got her hooked he plants the seed that she should invest - we've got your number Mister!