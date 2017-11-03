13/08 - Sharon is back and needs Phil's help

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 13th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 13th August - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT



Shirley and Phil have their engagement party at The Vic. Phil orders Ben and Jay to keep Ian away, as he’s still panicking that Ian will reveal the truth about Heather's murder. But Shirley insists that Ben and Jay must be there and they have no choice but to bring Ian along too.



At the party Patrick gives Shirley a picture of her and Heather as an engagement present, which pushes Ian visibly over the edge. Alfie takes Ian out the back to calm him down and Ben makes things worse by revealing that Jay also knows the truth about Heather's murder.



Later Jean talks to Ian, scaring Ben who thinks that the game is up. He rushes home, interrupting the engagement party and tells his shocked father that he’s going to turn himself in before the police come for him.



There’s a sudden knock on the door, and it seems like it’s already too late. But in actual fact it’s Sharon Rickman, in a wedding dress, and desperately needs Phil’s help…



Janine is worried about Scarlett and still doesn’t trust Michael. Meanwhile Michael is exhausted from Janine's constant worrying. Alfie sees that the pair are miserable and tries to provide a distraction by organising a family get together so Tommy can meet his little sister for the first time. But Kat makes things worse by letting slip to Janine that Michael had his doubts about their relationship on their wedding day.



Elsewhere, Kim is forced to cover for Ray as he secretly goes to play for Vivienne's football team rather than training with The Vic's squad.

Shirley and Phil have their engagement party at The Vic. Phil orders Ben and Jay to keep Ian away, as he’s still panicking that Ian will reveal the truth about Heather's murder. But Shirley insists that Ben and Jay must be there and they have no choice but to bring Ian along too.At the party Patrick gives Shirley a picture of her and Heather as an engagement present, which pushes Ian visibly over the edge. Alfie takes Ian out the back to calm him down and Ben makes things worse by revealing that Jay also knows the truth about Heather's murder.Later Jean talks to Ian, scaring Ben who thinks that the game is up. He rushes home, interrupting the engagement party and tells his shocked father that he’s going to turn himself in before the police come for him.There’s a sudden knock on the door, and it seems like it’s already too late. But in actual fact it’s Sharon Rickman, in a wedding dress, and desperately needs Phil’s help…Janine is worried about Scarlett and still doesn’t trust Michael. Meanwhile Michael is exhausted from Janine's constant worrying. Alfie sees that the pair are miserable and tries to provide a distraction by organising a family get together so Tommy can meet his little sister for the first time. But Kat makes things worse by letting slip to Janine that Michael had his doubts about their relationship on their wedding day.Elsewhere, Kim is forced to cover for Ray as he secretly goes to play for Vivienne's football team rather than training with The Vic's squad.