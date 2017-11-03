>
>
EastEnders

13/08 - Sharon is back and needs Phil's help

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 13th August 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 13th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 13th August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Shirley and Phil have their engagement party at The Vic. Phil orders Ben and Jay to keep Ian away, as he’s still panicking that Ian will reveal the truth about Heather's murder. But Shirley insists that Ben and Jay must be there and they have no choice but to bring Ian along too.

At the party Patrick gives Shirley a picture of her and Heather as an engagement present, which pushes Ian visibly over the edge. Alfie takes Ian out the back to calm him down and Ben makes things worse by revealing that Jay also knows the truth about Heather's murder.

Later Jean talks to Ian, scaring Ben who thinks that the game is up. He rushes home, interrupting the engagement party and tells his shocked father that he’s going to turn himself in before the police come for him.

There’s a sudden knock on the door, and it seems like it’s already too late. But in actual fact it’s Sharon Rickman, in a wedding dress, and desperately needs Phil’s help…

Janine is worried about Scarlett and still doesn’t trust Michael. Meanwhile Michael is exhausted from Janine's constant worrying. Alfie sees that the pair are miserable and tries to provide a distraction by organising a family get together so Tommy can meet his little sister for the first time. But Kat makes things worse by letting slip to Janine that Michael had his doubts about their relationship on their wedding day.

Elsewhere, Kim is forced to cover for Ray as he secretly goes to play for Vivienne's football team rather than training with The Vic's squad.



07/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Tricks and tips for an active new year
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         