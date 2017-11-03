EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 13th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 13th August - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT



Sharon explains that she has walked out on her own wedding, but left without her son and desperately needs Phil’s help in getting him back. Phil immediately agrees and Shirley is upset that he’s abandoning their engagement party for his old flame. However, Phil insists that Shirley can trust him and gives her an engagement ring as a sign of his commitment.



They return to the wedding venue, where they find Sharon’s son Dennis safe and well. But her irate ex-fiancé John is also there and demanding an explanation for her running out on the wedding. As Sharon tries to explain, John gets even angrier and Phil has to step in. As Phil and Sharon go to leave, they're shocked to realise Dennis has disappeared – he has been taken by John and his sister Nina.



Meanwhile, Lucy and Bobby bump into Ian on the Square but refuse to talk to him. Feeling sorry for him, Shirley takes Ian home and tries to clean him up.



Later Shirley pays Denise a visit to talk about Carly. As Denise is showing Shirley some pictures, suddenly recognises a picture frame on the fireplace which is identical to the one used to kill Heather…



Elsewhere, following Kat's revelation Janine confronts Michael, admitting that she'll never trust him.



Jay and Lola kiss, but he’s confused about his feelings after Tanya tells him that Abi is returning from Costa Rica.

