13/12 - Lola fights for Lexi in family court

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 13th December 2012

Derek tells Phil about Sharon's addiction. Shocked and worried, Phil confronts Sharon but she insists that she doesn't have a problem anymore. At court Phil is concerned for her wellbeing and tells Jimmie that he doesn't want Sharon to be questioned today.



In court Phil gives a heartfelt account of his past and what he wants for Lexi. But when Lola takes the stand, she isn't sure what to say as she still doesn't know if she can trust Phil. What will Lola do? And what decision will be made over Lexi?



Derek tells Max that their 'friends' need more money. Needing to get the cash together quickly, Max tells Tanya that he can't join her at the hospital for her routine cancer scan, but he's still unable to raise the money needed...



Bianca faces a fresh challenge at the salon when her latest customer is Mr Lister, who is uneasy about letting her loose on his hair. But pleased with the job that Bianca has done, Lister gives her a tip and decides that they can forget about the court order that bans her from working near the market.



Later a furious Lister returns to the salon and accuses Bianca of stealing from him as some of his money has gone missing. Unsurprisingly, it's an allegation that Bianca doesn't take to kindly too...



Michael does all he can to avoid Alfie as he doesn't want to be questioned over Kat's affair, while Roxy realises that something is wrong and tells Alfie that he can always call her.

