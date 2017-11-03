13/07 - Zainab and Masood come clean

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 13th July

Scary baldy Phil is furious when he finds out the truth from Jay and Ben, pointing out that things could soon be over for them all.

Meanwhile, Zainab lectures AJ on the importance of a devout Muslim home, but he hits back by asking why she and Masood share a bedroom if they're not married.

Later, Masood and Zainab finally set a date for their wedding and tell AJ the full story of last year's ordeal with Yusef. AJ leaves to work things through with his wife.

Elsewhere, Kat gets close to Ray when she gatecrashes a boys night in - has the identity of her mystery man been revealed?