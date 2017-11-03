13/03 - Can Ian get through to lying Ben

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th March

Ian is struggling to digest Ben's confession about lying to the police.



Appalled by his lies he reminds Ben that this isn't a game, lying to the police has long-term implications and he could end up back in prison over this. However, an unstable Ben remains convinced that he's doing the right thing, exploding at Ian.



Unsure of what to do next, Ian takes Ben to the prison to see Phil. However, Ben is overwhelmed with emotion when he comes face-to-face with a visibly beaten Phil and flees from the room.



Meanwhile the day of the MRI scan has come and the Branning family are still in pieces. Away from everyone, Tanya creates some memory boxes containing mementoes of the kids' childhoods and heads to the hospital alone.



Back at the house Max and Cora realise that they need to put on a united front and an apologetic Lauren also turns up at the hospital just in time - what will the result be?

Elsewhere, Heather tries to make the best of her second-hand wedding dress but is later left thrilled when Dot pays for her dream dress - got to love Dot!