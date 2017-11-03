13/11 - Things get even worse for Cora

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 13th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 13th November

SPOILER ALERT



Mr Lister arrives at the charity shop with an area supervisor, where he accuses Cora of stealing a bag that he donated yesterday.



Cora lets Lister know what she really thinks of him, but she's fired when the supervisor finds Lister's bag in the back room next to a half-empty bottle of rum.



Max takes Derek out for a drive, promising that he has a surprise for him. When they pull up, Max announces he has brought Derek to where Jackie Bosch lives and this is his chance to tell the love of his life how he really feels.



But Derek is mortified as Jackie is no longer the glamorous girl that he remembers and she seems to have very different memories of their past together!



Syed tries to patch things up with Christian by inviting him over for lunch, unaware that Christian is planning to leave Walford and move to America. Masood is forced to break the news to his son that Christian intends to move.



When Christian turns up, Syed throws his belongings into the Square, telling Christian that it would be best for everyone if he left now.



Poppy gives Fatboy some dating advice.

