13/09 - Janine gives Michael an ultimatum

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 13th September SPOILER ALERT



Kat tells her lover she's furious about the flowers, but despite her anger it's clear that she's really fallen for her mystery man.



Later, Kat decides to focus on her marriage but Alfie senses that she's overcompensating for something, He gently confronts her about her night out with Kim and the flowers and Kat finally admits the devastating truth - there is someone else…



Janine's paranoia goes into overdrive when Michael leaves again in the middle of the night without saying a word. Janine puts a plan into action and the next day sends a brand new suit to his office with a note which says that she will see him at 8pm.



Back at home, Janine gives Michael a suitcase containing hundreds of thousands of pounds - but there's a catch...



Lucy complains about Ian to Sharon after he takes the afternoon off work, but is horrified when Sharon reveals that Ian actually has an appointment with a mental health assessor.



Tanya knows Max is behaving strangely but puts it down to the business not doing well.



Alice's plans to move have fallen through so she agrees to stay with Derek as long as he doesn't interfere in her life.



Jack finally seems to be making progress with Sharon.

