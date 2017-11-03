14/02 - Alife gets tangled in Derek's web

In this article







EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 14th February

The outlook for Alfie Moon has been bleak for awhile and it's about to get a whol lot worse!



Alfie also receives a shock when Ray tells him that Derek has been using The Vic's barrel store to stash stolen copper. Alfie soon decides to confront Derek and asks him to remove the goods, but Derek has other ideas...



He suggests they should join forces, planning a tax scam centring around the sale of alcohol at The Vic. Will Alfie sign away his soul?



Meanwhile, whilst Whitney is getting a barrage of Valentine's Day presents from Fat Boy, Tyler is getting told by scorned Lucy that Fatboy is about to propse!



Fearing that he's about to lose Whitney for good, Tyler finally tells her how much he likes her - but she insists he's too late.



Elsewhere, Andrew finally agrees that Heather should go out for the evening with Shirley but when she comes back late will there be hell to pay? Max continues to struggle with the new dynamic in his relationship with Tanya; Dot is sad that Jim isto ill to pay a visit on their 10th wedding anniversary.



