14/08 - Phil and Sharon must rescue her kidnapped son

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th August 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 14th August 2012

Tuesday 14th August 
Phil and Sharon desperately try to track down John, Nina and Dennis. At John's house they find Nina, but she’s not speaking. Phil drags her into the car and forces her to phone John on loudspeaker. They successfully find out where John has taken Dennis and speed off to find them.

As they get close to John, Nina shouts a warning and he speeds off again before Sharon and Phil can stop him. A chase ensures, but things take a terrifying turn as Dennis jumps out of John's car and runs across a busy road. Just in time Sharon rushes out and prevents him from being hit by a car, while Phil deals with John by punching him.

Meanwhile, Shirley reveals to Denise the significance of the photo frame and thinks about going to the police. Shirley decides to do some detective work and asks Kim and Cora how the photo frame ended up at the B&B. Tracing it to Jean's charity shop, Shirley asks her for answers and is appalled when she finds out that the frame was in a bag that Phil donated.

Shirley listens to a heartfelt voicemail from Phil, who apologises for taking so long and tells her that he loves her. He adds that he wants to marry her straight away, but she can sense the desperation in his voice. Shirley goes to Ben with the photo frame and tells him that she knows Phil killed Heather…

Elsewhere, Lola worries that Jay will go running back to Abi when she returns from Costa Rica.

Max tries to build bridges between the Beales - but his efforts backfire when Lucy tells Ian that he can drop dead.



